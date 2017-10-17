Ta-Nehisi Coates, Richard Spencer and a Toxic Racial Ethos

An old Jewish joke, full of the mordant humor of Judaism's darkest hours, is typically told thus: Rabbi Altmann and his secretary were sitting in a coffeehouse in Berlin in 1935. Herr Altmann, said his secretary, I notice you're reading Der Stürmer! I can't understand why. A Nazi libel sheet! Are you some kind of masochist, or, God forbid, a self-hating Jew? On the contrary, Frau Epstein. When I used to read the Jewish papers, all I learned about were pogroms, riots in Palestine, and assimilation in America ...