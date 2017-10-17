How Trump Governs Like a Teenager

Donald Trump dislikes international agreements. On Friday, he announced that he would not recertify the multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran. The day before, the Administration announced that the United States was pulling out of unesco. In the first instance, Trump was following through on his long-standing promise to undermine what he has called the “worst deal ever.” In the second, the Administration was severing a relationship that had long been in shambles because of unesco’s stand on Israel, but this move also fit with Trump’s general impatience with all things United Nations. The whole thing, to him, is a bad deal—even in his address to the General Assembly, in September, Trump mentioned that the “United States bears an unfair cost burden” when it comes to the U.N.