Donald Trump and the Wrecking-Ball Presidency

Once , when America was still very great, Presidents tended to be builders: they built things like the Interstate Highway System, which began, in 1956, under Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Republican, whose critics called it an “ascent into the stratosphere of New Deal jitterbug economics”; or they built protection from radioactive contamination, as when John F. Kennedy signed the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, in the fall of 1963, less than two months before he was murdered; or they sought to build domestic-policy systems, such as Lyndon B. Johnson did in order to give affordable health care to elderly and low-income Americans, which led, in 1965, to Medicare and Medicaid, legislation that probably would stand no chance of passing in today’s Washington.