What Democrats Can Learn From Trump's Culture War

When Donald Trump triggers America, it often feels like you’re watching a crappy Hollywood movie with a scene that makes you weep even though you know that you’re being manipulated into weeping. We know what Trump is doing and resent him for doing it, and we respond as he wants. When Trump decided last month to launch an attack against football players who take a knee during the national anthem, supporters and foes alike ran to the the trenches to pick up a rifle for their side. They couldn’t resist.