Tax Cut Plan Takes Disdain for Evidence to New Level

One of the new constants in the Trump era has been the GOP’s complete and utter disdain for evidence-based, nonpartisan policy analysis. In the battle to repeal Obamacare, Republicans consistently tried to ignore, delay and finally belittle by labeling as “fake news” the Congressional Budget Office analysis that tens of millions would lose coverage. In their effort to gut environmental, health and safety, and financial regulation, the White House is using accounting tricks to exaggerate the costs and ignore the benefits of critical regulations. But President Trump’s dishonest pitch for his tax-cut proposals takes this tactic to a new level.