Facebook Can't Do Congress' Job

In the last few months we have learned an extraordinary amount about Russian efforts to use social media to influence the 2016 election (though there is surely more to come). Much of what we have learned so far has come from the social media companies themselves, who under pressure from Congress and the public have conducted internal investigations into Russian meddling. The recent revelations from Google that Russian operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars on political ads across many of its products – including YouTube and Google search – adds to information supplied from internal investigations at Facebook and Twitter.