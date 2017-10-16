Bye-Bye Boy Scouts

On October 1, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) announced that it would accept girls into membership. Beginning next year, Cub Scout programs will admit girls, with the ultimate goal of allowing girls to progress to the rank of Eagle Scout.You may be forgiven for thinking the BSA is sliding down a very slippery slope. In 2013, the organization voted to allow openly gay members but assured parents that admitting openly gay adults to supervisory roles was not under consideration. That position was untenableâthose openly gay scouts will grow up and wish to be scoutmasters. Would they be banned? Of course not. And so, in 2015, the Boy Scouts lifted the ban on openly gay adults. In January of this year, the BSA took the inevitable next step by allowing transgender boys, whatever that term may signify, into its programs. Whereas previously the organization determined an applicant's sex by his birth certificate, it would now consider only the sex as marked on the application.