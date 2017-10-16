Brexit, Trump, Sexual Harassment: All the Same Chauvinism

Looking at the Brexit vote now, it was a precursor to some extent of what happened to us in the United States,” Hillary Clinton told the BBC’s Andrew Marr. When President Barack Obama came over just before the referendum to plead with our better natures and warn of an outcome which he elegantly understated the catastrophe of, it felt a little shaming, like a grownup arriving in the middle of a food fight. Clinton, partly because she isn’t president, mainly because those Brexit and Trump ships have sailed, appears less like an authority and more like a coroner at an inquest.