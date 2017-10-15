Trump Renders Media Blind to All But Chaos

“Republicans, it’s time to panic,” blared the headline from the Washington Post. Columnist Michael Gerson wrote that Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., “has given public permission to raise the most serious questions: Is Trump psychologically and morally equipped to be president?” For context, Corker had been mocking and disparaging President Trump since May, and upped his criticism last week. Trump, as we have grown accustomed to for the last three decades or so, returned fire and insulted him.