Trump Ramps Up the Obamacare Sabotage Campaign

PRESIDENT TRUMP on Thursday signed an executive order directing his administration to ramp up its sabotage campaign against the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, also known as the health-care law without which millions of needy people would lack coverage. He followed that up with an announcement that he would also end crucial payments the federal government promised to insurers participating in Obamacare markets, a move that will sow even more instability and cost federal taxpayers in the long run, with no discernible benefit to the country.