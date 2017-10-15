Trump Exposes the Fake Math of Obamacare

Congress hasn’t written a law that requires the government to help me to pay my life insurance premiums, or to mandate that I carry a minimum amount of insurance — let’s say $1 million — even though it would be better for my family if I did. Nor has the government told my insurance company that it would have to sell me that million-dollar policy at a ridiculously cheap rate — let’s say $500 a month — even though I were suffering from a terminal illness and probably wouldn’t be alive to make payments for another year.