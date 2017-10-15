Trump's Order on Health Care Is Flat-Out Disgusting

Like so much of what President Trump says, the words he chooses to speak don’t tell the whole story. Who could oppose more “choice” in health care coverage, especially when it’s better care and comes at lower cost, as the president proposes? The executive order that Trump signed Thursday promises voters the moon, or at least a down payment on the great health care he touted during the campaign. But if implemented, it would further undermine the Affordable Care Act, which is the law of the land.