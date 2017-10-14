Uber and Lyft Haven't Revolutionized the American City--Yet

Aarian Marshall, Wired October 14, 2017

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

LAST MONTH, THE ride-hailing company Lyft released its vision for the future of Los Angeles. In a meticulous rendering depicting Angelenos of all ages and races and species (some are dogs), Lyft shows off a city that’s greener, healthier, and more walkable. The 10-lane Wilshire Boulevard, one of LA’s clogged east-west arterials, now has separate space for cyclists. Driverless buses operated by LA Metro pilot down their own, traffic-free lanes. And shared driverless cars—operated by a futuristic Lyft Line service, probably—ease on down the road.

