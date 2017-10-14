Trump Faithfully Executes Unraveling Obamacare

Why don't the stories say: President Trump Faithfully Executes Affordable Care Act? In report after sky-is-falling report, the journalism wing of the media-Democrat complex castigates the president over his decision to — as the New York Times put it — scrap subsidies to health insurance companies that help pay out of pocket costs of low-income people. These subsidy payments are critical to sustaining the Affordable Care Act. Without them, the Grey Lady frets, President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement could unravel ...