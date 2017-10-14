Populism Not a Threat to Democracy, But a Salve

Editor's Note: The following is adapted from the Menzies Research Centre's sixth John Howard Lecture, delivered by John O'Sullivan on August 22, 2017. It appears here with permission. Politics was once defined by Left and Right, or labor and capital. Now the divide is between the Somewheres, who are tied to family and nation, and the Anywheres, to whom culture, work, gender, and other fundamental concepts are untethered. The battles between these two sides are more bitter and resistant to compromise than most preceding politics. Contrary to what some pundits say, however, the winner of this new divide will be the one that authentically harnesses the rising phenomenon of populism ...