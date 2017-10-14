Jemele Hill Should Speak Out--Just Maybe Not on ESPN

In certain ways American law considers corporations to be like people and this is an absurd notion except that sometimes corporations do, kind of, act like people. Sometimes corporations get scared, usually because of a glimpse at their own mortality. And, like people, when they get scared they act very defensively. They become very afraid of people speaking messy truths. They make decisions like ESPN did in suspending Jemele Hill for two weeks for tweets that tied too closely to a much larger drama that the company is dealing with.