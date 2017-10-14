Immigrant Workers Are Needed Now More Than Ever

As most border residents will concede, the Rio Grande is a relatively modest stream, neither great nor grand compared to, say, the Mississippi or the Nile. A latter-day George Washington would have no trouble hurling a silver dollar from one bank to the other. To hear border-security obsessives tell it, though, the Rio Grande is a veritable River Styx, the dreadful boundary between Earth and the fifth circle of Hell (to borrow from Dante). For President Donald Trump's political base, it's better to wall the river off, politicize and militarize it, than risk death, danger and contamination from the frightening other side.