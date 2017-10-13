Why Harvey Weinstein's Open Secret Lasted So Long

In 2004, the book Down and Dirty Pictures: Miramax, Sundance, and the Rise of Independent Film painted a brash, memorable portrait of Harvey Weinstein. Written by Peter Biskind, a former editor of the now defunct Premiere magazine and a contributing editor to Vanity Fair, it chronicled the independent film scene of the 1990s. Weinstein, along with his brother Bob, was a champion of this era, distributing films like Steven Soderbergh’s Sex, Lies, and Videotape and Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. Biskind met with Weinstein quite a few times as he was writing the book, eventually depicting him as a brutish, violent man who nevertheless managed to charm all the right people in Hollywood and release a series of groundbreaking, Oscar-winning films.