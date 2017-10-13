Trump Republicans vs. McConnell Republicans

The Republican party is divided into two groups these days. There's the Trump faction and its rival, the elected leaders, GOP officials, and rank-and-file antagonists of Trump. The split is not ideological. For the most part, the two sides agree on cutting taxes, killing Obamacare, and building up the military.But two differences stand out. The Trump group is by far the largest. Polls show the Republican grassroots overwhelmingly sticking with President Trump. And this sideâthe baseâis eager for swift action on the agenda, including the border wall, favored by Trump. The other side appears to lack the same sense of urgency.This isn't the most significant split among Republicans, but it's an important one. In recent weeks, friction between Republicans has increased sharply. And criticism of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell from conservative Trump backers has spiked.