Vali Nasr, Washington Post October 13, 2017

Trump Making the Defining Mistake of His Foreign Policy
President Trump is set to roll out his Iran policy. The first step will be to “decertify” the Iran nuclear deal, which will then set the stage for a broader campaign of economic and military pressure meant to weaken and contain Iran. This risky gambit will undermine U.S. credibility and the international community’s ability to manage further nuclear developments in Iran, North Korea and other places down the line for years. The blowback to U.S. national interests, however, goes much further.

 

