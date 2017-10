I’m squinting through the sun at the Polk County Steak Fry, trying to size up Seth Moulton.

It’s a late September Saturday in Des Moines, and Moulton’s onstage, an immense American flag rippling behind him. “A lot of you must be asking,” he begins with a coy glance around, his voice echoing through the PA system, “what is a sophomore congressman from Massachusetts doing speaking here in Iowa?”