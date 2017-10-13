About Time Trump Ended Obamacare's Illegal Subsidies

A day after signing an executive order that offered a small break for consumers, we learned that the White House also plans on stopping the unconstitutional subsidy payments of Obamacare. You will now hear Democrats accusing the president of “sabotaging” the Affordable Care Act (ACA), when in reality, nothing has ever been quite as damaging to Obamacare as Obamacare itself. And the same people who lament the breaking of norms, the end of the constitutional democracy, and all the presidents tweets will now hypocritically demand that these unconstitutional payments continue.