'Vast, Pointless Sabotage': Trump Will Collapse Health Care

After multiple failed attempts by Republican lawmakers to dismantle Obamacare, Donald Trump moved Thursday to unilaterally unravel the nation’s 2010 health-care law. Hours after he signed an executive order rolling back key health insurance regulations protecting consumers, the president announced that he will eliminate critical subsidies to insurance companies that help low-income Americans afford coverage. The two-pronged strike is predicted to cause health-insurance premiums to skyrocket, potentially making doctor’s visits unaffordable for 1 million people, and raises questions about the future of a $3 trillion health-care industry now thrown into chaos.