Clean Power Plan's Demise is Welcome News

OCT 12, 2017 - ADMINISTRATOR Scott Pruitt has announced the Environmental Protection Agency will abandon the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan. While the plan has already done damage, all who think agencies should follow the law and that policy should generate net benefit should still welcome its end.The Clean Power Plan sought to reduce national power production emissions to 1985 levels by 2030 even as the U.S. population was simultaneously expected to increase 53 percent. This was supposedly done to combat man-made global warming.The plan's mandates would force closure of many existing coal plants and shift generation to natural gas, wind power or solar. The associated consumer expense was significant, and logistical realities