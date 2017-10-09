Trump and the Art of Irrational Provocation

day or so after a nuclear weapon was used during wartime, on Hiroshima, a Herald Tribune editorialist considered the “still hardly credible fact” that a “small instrument,” dropped on a “dense population center,” brought about “what must without doubt be the greatest simultaneous slaughter in the whole history of mankind.” That atomic bomb and a second one dropped, on Nagasaki, three days later, killed more than a hundred thousand people, most of them non-combatants. A third was ready to go, but President Harry Truman called it off. Former Vice-President Henry Wallace, then the Commerce Secretary, recalled Truman telling him that “the thought of wiping out another hundred thousand people was too horrible. He didn’t like the idea of killing, as he said, ‘all those kids.’ ” A little more than seven years later, in 1952, the first thermonuclear weapon, almost five hundred times as powerful as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, was tested near the Enewetak Atoll, in the Pacific Ocean. Truman addressed that test in his final State of the Union message, writing that “the war of the future would be one in which man could extinguish millions of lives at one blow, demolish the great cities of the world, wipe out the cultural achievements of the past—and destroy the very structure of a civilization that has been slowly and painfully built up through hundreds of generations. Such a war is not a possible policy for rational men.” That’s been the rational outlook of American Presidents ever since.