Trump's Desire for a Better Deal With Iran Could Isolate the U.S.

The Iran nuclear deal is in real trouble. Signed in July 2015 by Iran, the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the E.U., the agreement waived nuclear-related economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for limitations on its uranium-enrichment program. International inspectors say Iran is keeping its end of the deal. But the Trump Administration must certify the country's compliance every three months, and the President has hinted that he won't recertify the agreement by the next deadline of Oct. 15.