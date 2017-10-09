The Golden Age of Existential Dread

Last month, after Hurricane Irma rolled over Florida, the state’s commissioner of agriculture took in the damage to citrus crops and deemed it “a unique and existential threat to the industry.” This was an alarming thing to say: Taken literally, it suggests that one of his state’s signature industries might cease to exist. And if it doesn’t sound alarming, perhaps that’s only because we’re surrounded on all sides with existential alarm, to the point where it feels almost like a tic to identify it. In the same month, a corporate lawyer, marveling at Equifax’s handling of an enormous data breach, called it “a botched response to an existential threat.” Climate change is considered an existential threat to all life on earth; a source in one news report deemed Brexit an existential threat to Irish beef exports.