The Case for Brinksmanship With North Korea

When President Trump publicly slapped down his beleaguered secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, last weekend, tweeting that America’s top diplomat was “wasting his time” trying to talk to North Korea about its nuclear and missile program, establishment types greeted the president with the usual yelps of outrage. “This is life-or-death presidential malpractice. How could any diplomat (or human) tolerate being treated as Tillerson is?” former United Nations ambassador Samantha Power tweeted. “Can never remember a president publicly undercutting a secretary of state as Trump just has. Ever,” tweeted Susan Glasser, Politico’s chief international affairs columnist. It was the same tone reserved for the time Trump promised in his U.N. speech to “totally destroy ” North Korea if necessary, and the time he threatened to meet Pyongyang’s threats with “fire and fury.”