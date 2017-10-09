Scalise vs. Uninformed, Partisan Activist Chuck Todd

One might think a journalist would think through how to best take advantage of his first interview with the nearly assassinated Republican leader who recently returned to Congress. Scalise, for those who don’t know on account of how lightly it was covered by national media, was ambushed by a progressive gunman in June, while Scalise was practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game. The shooter was killed by the security detail who protect Scalise. Also shot were Crystal Griner, one of the Capitol Police officers assigned to protect Scalise; congressional aide Zack Barth; and lobbyist Matt Mika.