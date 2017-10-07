Why We Need More Men With Guns in the World, Not Less

We’re used to anti-gun zealots shamelessly using national horrors to take political cheap shots, but following the Las Vegas massacre, they’ve hit a new low by blaming masculinity for the bloodshed that shocked our nation. Matthew Dowd, a strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign who is now a chief political analyst at ABC News, said in a tweet that what needs to change in America is “a culture celebrating guns equating them with strength combined with a bizarre antiquated manhood.”