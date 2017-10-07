Republican Party's Silence Insults the Dead

They say you can’t talk about guns even after scores of Americans are gunned down at a concert by a lone man and his private arsenal. They say that even discussing policies to stop the next slaughter disrespects the dead. They say this even while rushing toward the cameras to announce their support for half-measures approved by their masters at the NRA. “They,” of course, are the craven politicians who get reelected by playing to the most extreme elements in their gerrymandered districts.