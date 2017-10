In this classic rom-com romp, Southern belle turned Manhattanite fashionista Melanie Carmichael (Witherspoon) has it all. She’s just debuted a buzzy fashion line burdened with early-2000s trends to much acclaim. She has a fabulous gay mentor, a cosmopolitan girlfriend with a British accent, and is about to get engaged to a dashing political scion of New York City played by Patrick Dempsey.