The Art of Decertifying the Iran Deal

Donald Trump was frustrated. Five days earlier, on July 12, 2017, the president had decided for the second time in his young administration that he would certify to Congress Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal he'd promised as a candidate to dismantle. He wasn't happy with the decision he'd made, and he was angry about the process that led to it. His top national security aides had presented him with a narrow range of options that did not include leaving the dealâor even simply decertifying it. On July 13, The Weekly Standard was the first to report Trump's reluctant decision.On the morning of July 17, the day the White House was to transmit its decision to Congress, chief strategist Steve Bannon handed Trump an article with the headline Trump Must Withdraw from the Iran Nuclear DealâNow. The op-ed, written by former United Nations ambassador John Bolton and published the day before in the Hill, made the argument Trump had wanted to make: Iran wasn't complying with the terms of the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action; the mullahs were advancing their nuclear program, ostensibly with America's blessing; and the deal certainly wasn't in the national security interests of the United States.