Let's Have a Real Debate on Guns

Over the years, wrote the editors of the New York Times, the gun lobby, claiming to defend the convenience of hunters and other gun owners, has so bullied Washington that . . . sensible proposals seem beyond reach. But as gun mayhem continues to mount, the political roadblock looks less and less rational, more and more deadly.These words appeared in 1993.The fact that they could have appeared in the Times at any time in the last 30 yearsâindeed they sound a lot like the editorial that ran in the paper in the aftermath of the October 1 Las Vegas massacreâgives you a sense of just how stale and predictable the debate over guns in America has become. The pattern is depressingly familiar: Someone uses a gun in an act of mayhem and murder. Progressive and center-left politicos demand action in the form of gun-control legislation. Congress toys with the idea but doesn't pass much of anything. The Times and other liberal publications and commentators denounce the gun lobby to which they attribute vast powers of coercion.