How to Manipulate a Democrat

On March 8, 2017, a bronze idol appeared on the streets of Manhattan paying obeisance to both the tenets of identity politics and liberal apprehension about the financial industry. It is the figure of a female—a young girl—standing defiant, arms akimbo, in the face of the symbol of heedless capital generation: the iconic Wall Street Bull. Democratic throngs fell to their knees, suspending all critical thought in the process. Had they maintained their composure, a few of them might have noticed that they were being used.