Last Easter, Brian Fraser went to a Walmart and spent $200 to buy every nerf gun in the store for an all-out-family-nerf battle. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who passed on his love of the outdoors to his four children. So it wasn't unusual that when he went to the Route 91 Harvest Festival music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, he wore a T-shirt that said "I call shotgun," emblazoned with a picture of a shotgun on it.