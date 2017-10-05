Mr. President, Decertify the Iran Deal and Then Walk Away

The question is not whether President Trump should decertify President Obama's farcical Iran nuclear deal. Of course he should. Indeed, he must: Even if we set common sense to the side, federal law requires it. Instead, there are two questions. 1. Why has President Trump recertified the deal, not once but twice? This is shameful. Remember, Trump insisted throughout the 2016 campaign that the deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — was the worst and most dangerous in the history of deals. Just two weeks ago, addressing the U.N ...