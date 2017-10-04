The NRA's New Scare Tactics

In the long run, however, the NRA’s new sales strategy could backfire. As more and more Americans earn college degrees and move to cities, support for gun control continues to grow. Latinos—who will comprise more than 28 percent of the U.S. population by 2060—favor gun control at a much higher rate than the rest of the country. “In a lot of ways, the NRA is facing the same demographic problems that the Republican Party faces,” says Winkler, the UCLA professor. “You need to appeal to new demographics in this changing America.”