The Big Fix: College Basketball's First Great Scandal

The college basketball world is reeling from last week’s FBI announcement of a major investigation into bribery and other corrupt practices in the game, a sordid episode involving at least six schools—most prominently, the University of Louisville, the 2013 NCAA champion. At the center of the story is Louisville coach Rick Pitino, now on administrative leave, pending his eventual dismissal. One of the greatest coaches in the game’s history—a gifted motivator, tireless worker, and brilliant strategist—Pitino now looks at a future in which his vast legacy on the court is erased by a legacy of scandal. Pitino’s fall from grace makes for a tragic story, but those with knowledge of college basketball history know that the game has been down this road before—and that legendary coaches have often featured prominently in that narrative. While Pitino’s predicament looks familiar to college sports fans today, there was a time when such incidents were so unthinkable that their public revelation threatened to destroy the sport itself—especially in New York City, once the mecca of the game.