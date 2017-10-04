How Donald Trump Has Disrupted the Media

When the rise of Donald J. Trump obliterated the norms of American politics, the norms of American journalism were demolished, as well.A telling new study released Monday by the Pew Media Center examines the tone of the news media's coverage of Trump's first 100 days in office (spoiler alertâit has been overwhelmingly negative), and reveals the degree to which this singular presidency has profoundly altered the way in which the press does its job.The Pew study examined more than 3,000 news stories from radio, television, and the web (including the digital content from five national newspapers), and coded the reports as either positive (if they contained at least twice as many positive statements as negative), negative (the reverse), or neutral. The Pew researchers found that only 11 percent of the content about Trump and his presidency could be considered positive. Four times that number of stories, 44 percent, offered a negative assessment.