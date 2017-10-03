The Passionate Non-Sequiturs of the Gun Debate

The mind boggles at the horror of Las Vegas, where Stephen Paddock perched himself in the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay and sprayed bullets into a crowd of outdoor concertgoers in the worst mass shooting in American history. If this slaughter of innocents were an act perpetrated by a foreign power, the U.S. military retaliation would begin immediately, and rightly so. The impulse to act to stop the domestic massacres that have become a heartbreakingly metronomic feature of American life is laudable and understandable. It's time, as Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said, giving voice to the sentiment, for Congress to get off its a– and do something ...