The Dems' Lazy, Dishonest Arguments Against Tax Reform

Ed Rogers, Washington Post October 3, 2017

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Now that President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress have announced their tax-reform plan, the usual dividing lines are being drawn. Democrats and their allies in the media are whining about tax cuts for the rich and, to some degree, how tax cuts would reduce the government’s income and increase the deficit. I’m yawning. By being so predictable, so lazy and so dishonest, Democrats are thinking they can stifle any real debate over the merits of tax reform that features economy-boosting tax cuts.

 

