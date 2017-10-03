Gun Violence and the Definition of Insanity

Advocates for stricter gun laws in America are exasperated, and they want you to know it. The reaction among opinion-makers to the bloodiest single act of mass murder in America’s history evolved from shock and empathy to partisan rancor with rare alacrity. For many, this attack is yet another indication that America’s lax gun laws and its violent culture need to be curbed. But if this were their genuinely urgent mission, you would think they might abandon the tactics that have repeatedly failed to achieve their stated objective. They have not.