Unrolling his tax plan, Trump wanted to make it very clear that it was going to cost him a ton of money. “I’m doing the right thing, and it’s not good for me. Believe me,” said the Robin Hood of Mar-a-Lago. He’s always telling the public that he’s given up a lot for them. During the campaign, when Trump had a fight with the gold star parents of a fallen soldier, he claimed that he had made “a lot of sacrifices” for the country by being a successful real estate developer.