The Supreme Court's Blockbuster Term

The Supreme Court term that begins this week is set to be a blockbuster. There’s a reason: When Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of 2016, the court hit the pause button on some of the most important issues it was facing. Either because the justices knew they would be deadlocked, or because they preferred not to tackle important questions without a full bench, the court started ducking big cases, and we've now been through two cycles with relatively few landmark decisions.