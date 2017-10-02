Steve Scalise: 'They Said I Was Within a Minute of Death'

It was just after seven o’clock on a steamy June morning in northern Virginia, and baseball practice was winding down at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park. Many of his teammates had already left the field, but Steve Scalise—the 51-year-old Louisiana congressman and third-ranking House Republican—paced the infield dirt. He had just been named the starting second baseman in the annual congressional baseball game, scheduled for the following evening at Nationals Park, and Scalise wanted to field a few more ground balls before heading to work.