McMaster has consistently advocated nation-building in the Middle East. In a 2007 speech at the Hoover Institute, McMaster said the United States must retain the ability to defend U.S. interests against both nation-states and terror groups. “The implication,” he explained, is “that the U.S. military must improve its ability” to conduct a wide range of missions, which he explicitly said includes “state-building in places like Afghanistan and Iraq.”