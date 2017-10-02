Catalan Secessionism Is Bad for Spain and Europe

The fallout continued this week. Angela Merkel was re-elected as German chancellor, but she lost some of her political authority. President Emmanuel Macron of France gave a powerful speech in Paris on Europe’s long-term future. Meanwhile, a showdown intensified between Catalonia’s secessionists and the Spanish authorities over a Catalan referendum on independence, planned for Sunday. Some aspects of these events bode well for Europe. Others, especially Catalan separatism, do not.