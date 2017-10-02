Can Neuroscientists Measure Free Will?

In 1983, Benjamin Libet, a vision and neurology researcher at UC San Francisco, described an experiment in which subjects were asked to move one of their hands whenever they felt like it, and to report the instant at which they first felt the urge to move. The subjects’ brains were also being measured using an electroencephalogram, or EEG. Libet found that, just before the subjects reported feeling the conscious urge to move, there was a distinct pattern in the EEG readout: a slight increase in negative electrical potential on the alpha-wave, a specific brain wave. Libet, building on the work of earlier researchers, called this pattern the “readiness potential.”