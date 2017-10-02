A Supreme Court Term for the Ages

The Notorious RBG has become more notorious of late for public remarks unbefitting a sitting federal judge. But Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not reveal anything confidential when she noted the Supreme Court's upcoming term would be momentous. As has been clear for months, the 2017–18 term, which begins Monday, is likely to be among the most consequential in recent memory. Last year's term, with the Court short a justice following the death of Antonin Scalia, was relatively sleepy ...